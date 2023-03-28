Ex-Dividend Reminder: AGNC Investment, Agree Realty and Broadstone Net Lease

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/30/23, AGNC Investment Corp (Symbol: AGNC), Agree Realty Corp. (Symbol: ADC), and Broadstone Net Lease Inc (Symbol: BNL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. AGNC Investment Corp will pay its monthly dividend of $0.12 on 4/11/23, Agree Realty Corp. will pay its monthly dividend of $0.24 on 4/14/23, and Broadstone Net Lease Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.275 on 4/14/23. As a percentage of AGNC's recent stock price of $9.88, this dividend works out to approximately 1.22%, so look for shares of AGNC Investment Corp to trade 1.22% lower — all else being equal — when AGNC shares open for trading on 3/30/23. Similarly, investors should look for ADC to open 0.36% lower in price and for BNL to open 1.65% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AGNC, ADC, and BNL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

AGNC Investment Corp (Symbol: AGNC):



Agree Realty Corp. (Symbol: ADC):



Broadstone Net Lease Inc (Symbol: BNL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 14.58% for AGNC Investment Corp, 4.33% for Agree Realty Corp., and 6.61% for Broadstone Net Lease Inc.

In Tuesday trading, AGNC Investment Corp shares are currently down about 0.1%, Agree Realty Corp. shares are off about 0.8%, and Broadstone Net Lease Inc shares are down about 0.8% on the day.

