Ex-Dividend Reminder: Agilent Technologies, Encompass Health and Cardinal Health

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/29/23, Agilent Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: A), Encompass Health Corp (Symbol: EHC), and Cardinal Health, Inc. (Symbol: CAH) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Agilent Technologies, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.236 on 1/24/24, Encompass Health Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 1/16/24, and Cardinal Health, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.5006 on 1/15/24. As a percentage of A's recent stock price of $139.81, this dividend works out to approximately 0.17%, so look for shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. to trade 0.17% lower — all else being equal — when A shares open for trading on 12/29/23. Similarly, investors should look for EHC to open 0.22% lower in price and for CAH to open 0.49% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for A, EHC, and CAH, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: A):



Encompass Health Corp (Symbol: EHC):



Cardinal Health, Inc. (Symbol: CAH):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.68% for Agilent Technologies, Inc., 0.89% for Encompass Health Corp, and 1.98% for Cardinal Health, Inc..

In Wednesday trading, Agilent Technologies, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.2%, Encompass Health Corp shares are up about 0.4%, and Cardinal Health, Inc. shares are off about 0.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.