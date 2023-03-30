Ex-Dividend Reminder: Agilent Technologies, Bank of Nova Scotia and Brixmor Property Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/3/23, Agilent Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: A), Bank of Nova Scotia Halifax (Symbol: BNS), and Brixmor Property Group Inc (Symbol: BRX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Agilent Technologies, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.225 on 4/26/23, Bank of Nova Scotia Halifax will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.03 on 4/26/23, and Brixmor Property Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.26 on 4/17/23. As a percentage of A's recent stock price of $134.97, this dividend works out to approximately 0.17%, so look for shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. to trade 0.17% lower — all else being equal — when A shares open for trading on 4/3/23. Similarly, investors should look for BNS to open 2.04% lower in price and for BRX to open 1.24% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for A, BNS, and BRX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: A):



Bank of Nova Scotia Halifax (Symbol: BNS):



Brixmor Property Group Inc (Symbol: BRX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.67% for Agilent Technologies, Inc., 8.16% for Bank of Nova Scotia Halifax, and 4.96% for Brixmor Property Group Inc.

In Thursday trading, Agilent Technologies, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.8%, Bank of Nova Scotia Halifax shares are up about 0.9%, and Brixmor Property Group Inc shares are up about 1.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.