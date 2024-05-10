Ex-Dividend Reminder: AGCO, MAXIMUS and Gorman-Rupp

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/14/24, AGCO Corp. (Symbol: AGCO), MAXIMUS Inc. (Symbol: MMS), and Gorman-Rupp Company (Symbol: GRC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. AGCO Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.29 on 6/14/24, MAXIMUS Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 5/31/24, and Gorman-Rupp Company will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 6/10/24. As a percentage of AGCO's recent stock price of $116.29, this dividend works out to approximately 0.25%, so look for shares of AGCO Corp. to trade 0.25% lower — all else being equal — when AGCO shares open for trading on 5/14/24. Similarly, investors should look for MMS to open 0.36% lower in price and for GRC to open 0.53% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AGCO, MMS, and GRC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

AGCO Corp. (Symbol: AGCO):



MAXIMUS Inc. (Symbol: MMS):



Gorman-Rupp Company (Symbol: GRC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.00% for AGCO Corp., 1.43% for MAXIMUS Inc., and 2.14% for Gorman-Rupp Company.

In Friday trading, AGCO Corp. shares are currently up about 2.1%, MAXIMUS Inc. shares are off about 0.5%, and Gorman-Rupp Company shares are up about 3.2% on the day.

