Ex-Dividend Reminder: AFLAC, Lindsay and Reynolds Consumer Products

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/16/23, AFLAC Inc (Symbol: AFL), Lindsay Corp (Symbol: LNN), and Reynolds Consumer Products Inc (Symbol: REYN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. AFLAC Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.42 on 6/1/23, Lindsay Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.34 on 5/31/23, and Reynolds Consumer Products Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.23 on 5/31/23. As a percentage of AFL's recent stock price of $66.99, this dividend works out to approximately 0.63%, so look for shares of AFLAC Inc to trade 0.63% lower — all else being equal — when AFL shares open for trading on 5/16/23. Similarly, investors should look for LNN to open 0.28% lower in price and for REYN to open 0.79% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AFL, LNN, and REYN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

AFLAC Inc (Symbol: AFL):



Lindsay Corp (Symbol: LNN):



Reynolds Consumer Products Inc (Symbol: REYN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.51% for AFLAC Inc, 1.11% for Lindsay Corp, and 3.17% for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc.

In Friday trading, AFLAC Inc shares are currently up about 0.5%, Lindsay Corp shares are up about 0.8%, and Reynolds Consumer Products Inc shares are off about 0.2% on the day.

