Ex-Dividend Reminder: Affiliated Managers Group, Berkshire Hills Bancorp and Artisan Partners Asset Management

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/15/23, Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (Symbol: AMG), Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc (Symbol: BHLB), and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (Symbol: APAM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Affiliated Managers Group Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.01 on 11/30/23, Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 11/30/23, and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.65 on 11/30/23. As a percentage of AMG's recent stock price of $131.44, this dividend works out to approximately 0.01%, so look for shares of Affiliated Managers Group Inc. to trade 0.01% lower — all else being equal — when AMG shares open for trading on 11/15/23. Similarly, investors should look for BHLB to open 0.89% lower in price and for APAM to open 1.79% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AMG, BHLB, and APAM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (Symbol: AMG):



Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc (Symbol: BHLB):



Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (Symbol: APAM):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.03% for Affiliated Managers Group Inc., 3.57% for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc, and 7.17% for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.

In Monday trading, Affiliated Managers Group Inc. shares are currently down about 0.8%, Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc shares are down about 0.8%, and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc shares are off about 0.5% on the day.

