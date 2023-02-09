Ex-Dividend Reminder: AES, PACCAR and WEC Energy Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/13/23, AES Corp (Symbol: AESC), PACCAR Inc. (Symbol: PCAR), and WEC Energy Group Inc (Symbol: WEC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. AES Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.7188 on 2/15/23, PACCAR Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 3/8/23, and WEC Energy Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.78 on 3/1/23. As a percentage of AESC's recent stock price of $97.03, this dividend works out to approximately 1.77%, so look for shares of AES Corp to trade 1.77% lower — all else being equal — when AESC shares open for trading on 2/13/23. Similarly, investors should look for PCAR to open 0.34% lower in price and for WEC to open 0.84% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AESC, PCAR, and WEC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

AES Corp (Symbol: AESC):



PACCAR Inc. (Symbol: PCAR):



WEC Energy Group Inc (Symbol: WEC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 7.09% for AES Corp, 1.36% for PACCAR Inc., and 3.38% for WEC Energy Group Inc.

In Thursday trading, AES Corp shares are currently up about 0.7%, PACCAR Inc. shares are up about 2%, and WEC Energy Group Inc shares are up about 0.7% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.