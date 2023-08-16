News & Insights

Markets
AEIS

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Advanced Energy Industries, Gen Digital and Cognizant Technology Solutions

August 16, 2023 — 09:59 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/18/23, Advanced Energy Industries Inc (Symbol: AEIS), Gen Digital Inc (Symbol: GEN), and Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (Symbol: CTSH) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Advanced Energy Industries Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 9/1/23, Gen Digital Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.125 on 9/13/23, and Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.29 on 8/29/23. As a percentage of AEIS's recent stock price of $112.78, this dividend works out to approximately 0.09%, so look for shares of Advanced Energy Industries Inc to trade 0.09% lower — all else being equal — when AEIS shares open for trading on 8/18/23. Similarly, investors should look for GEN to open 0.60% lower in price and for CTSH to open 0.42% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AEIS, GEN, and CTSH, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Advanced Energy Industries Inc (Symbol: AEIS):

AEIS+Dividend+History+Chart

Gen Digital Inc (Symbol: GEN):

GEN+Dividend+History+Chart

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (Symbol: CTSH):

CTSH+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.35% for Advanced Energy Industries Inc, 2.41% for Gen Digital Inc, and 1.66% for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp..

In Wednesday trading, Advanced Energy Industries Inc shares are currently off about 0.2%, Gen Digital Inc shares are off about 0.2%, and Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. shares are up about 0.5% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 ITG Videos
 XTR shares outstanding history
 VBR YTD Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AEIS
GEN
CTSH

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.