Ex-Dividend Reminder: Advanced Drainage Systems, Ball and Element Solutions

February 24, 2023 — 10:35 am EST

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/28/23, Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (Symbol: WMS), Ball Corp (Symbol: BALL), and Element Solutions Inc (Symbol: ESI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Advanced Drainage Systems Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 3/15/23, Ball Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 3/15/23, and Element Solutions Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 3/15/23. As a percentage of WMS's recent stock price of $88.25, this dividend works out to approximately 0.14%, so look for shares of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc to trade 0.14% lower — all else being equal — when WMS shares open for trading on 2/28/23. Similarly, investors should look for BALL to open 0.35% lower in price and for ESI to open 0.39% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WMS, BALL, and ESI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (Symbol: WMS):

WMS+Dividend+History+Chart

Ball Corp (Symbol: BALL):

BALL+Dividend+History+Chart

Element Solutions Inc (Symbol: ESI):

ESI+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.54% for Advanced Drainage Systems Inc, 1.40% for Ball Corp, and 1.58% for Element Solutions Inc.

In Friday trading, Advanced Drainage Systems Inc shares are currently down about 2.4%, Ball Corp shares are off about 0.8%, and Element Solutions Inc shares are down about 1.6% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

