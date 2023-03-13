Ex-Dividend Reminder: ADT, Travel + Leisure and Horace Mann Educators

Markets
March 13, 2023 — 10:22 am EDT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/15/23, ADT Inc (Symbol: ADT), Travel + Leisure Co (Symbol: TNL), and Horace Mann Educators Corp. (Symbol: HMN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. ADT Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.035 on 4/4/23, Travel + Leisure Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.45 on 3/31/23, and Horace Mann Educators Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.33 on 3/31/23. As a percentage of ADT's recent stock price of $7.14, this dividend works out to approximately 0.49%, so look for shares of ADT Inc to trade 0.49% lower — all else being equal — when ADT shares open for trading on 3/15/23. Similarly, investors should look for TNL to open 1.18% lower in price and for HMN to open 0.97% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ADT, TNL, and HMN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

ADT Inc (Symbol: ADT):

Travel + Leisure Co (Symbol: TNL):

Horace Mann Educators Corp. (Symbol: HMN):

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.96% for ADT Inc, 4.72% for Travel + Leisure Co, and 3.87% for Horace Mann Educators Corp..

In Monday trading, ADT Inc shares are currently off about 2.7%, Travel + Leisure Co shares are off about 2.6%, and Horace Mann Educators Corp. shares are off about 2.5% on the day.

