Ex-Dividend Reminder: ADT, Travel + Leisure and Dominos Pizza

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/14/23, ADT Inc (Symbol: ADT), Travel + Leisure Co (Symbol: TNL), and Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. ADT Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.035 on 10/4/23, Travel + Leisure Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.45 on 9/29/23, and Dominos Pizza Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.21 on 9/29/23. As a percentage of ADT's recent stock price of $5.83, this dividend works out to approximately 0.60%, so look for shares of ADT Inc to trade 0.60% lower — all else being equal — when ADT shares open for trading on 9/14/23. Similarly, investors should look for TNL to open 1.17% lower in price and for DPZ to open 0.31% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ADT, TNL, and DPZ, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

ADT Inc (Symbol: ADT):



Travel + Leisure Co (Symbol: TNL):



Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.40% for ADT Inc, 4.70% for Travel + Leisure Co, and 1.24% for Dominos Pizza Inc..

In Tuesday trading, ADT Inc shares are currently down about 0.1%, Travel + Leisure Co shares are down about 0.4%, and Dominos Pizza Inc. shares are down about 0.8% on the day.

