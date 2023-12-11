Ex-Dividend Reminder: ADT, MDU Resources Group and HCA Healthcare

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/13/23, ADT Inc (Symbol: ADT), MDU Resources Group Inc (Symbol: MDU), and HCA Healthcare Inc (Symbol: HCA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. ADT Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.035 on 1/9/24, MDU Resources Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.125 on 1/1/24, and HCA Healthcare Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.60 on 12/28/23. As a percentage of ADT's recent stock price of $6.42, this dividend works out to approximately 0.55%, so look for shares of ADT Inc to trade 0.55% lower — all else being equal — when ADT shares open for trading on 12/13/23. Similarly, investors should look for MDU to open 0.65% lower in price and for HCA to open 0.23% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ADT, MDU, and HCA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

ADT Inc (Symbol: ADT):



MDU Resources Group Inc (Symbol: MDU):



HCA Healthcare Inc (Symbol: HCA):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.18% for ADT Inc, 2.59% for MDU Resources Group Inc, and 0.93% for HCA Healthcare Inc.

In Monday trading, ADT Inc shares are currently up about 2.4%, MDU Resources Group Inc shares are up about 0.7%, and HCA Healthcare Inc shares are up about 1.4% on the day.

