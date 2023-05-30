Ex-Dividend Reminder: Acushnet Holdings, Primo Water and Dominion Energy

News & Insights

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/1/23, Acushnet Holdings Corp (Symbol: GOLF), Primo Water Corp (Symbol: PRMW), and Dominion Energy Inc (Symbol: D) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Acushnet Holdings Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.195 on 6/16/23, Primo Water Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 6/14/23, and Dominion Energy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.6675 on 6/20/23. As a percentage of GOLF's recent stock price of $45.24, this dividend works out to approximately 0.43%, so look for shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp to trade 0.43% lower — all else being equal — when GOLF shares open for trading on 6/1/23. Similarly, investors should look for PRMW to open 0.61% lower in price and for D to open 1.33% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for GOLF, PRMW, and D, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Acushnet Holdings Corp (Symbol: GOLF):

GOLF+Dividend+History+Chart

Primo Water Corp (Symbol: PRMW):

PRMW+Dividend+History+Chart

Dominion Energy Inc (Symbol: D):

D+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.72% for Acushnet Holdings Corp, 2.43% for Primo Water Corp, and 5.34% for Dominion Energy Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Acushnet Holdings Corp shares are currently up about 1.1%, Primo Water Corp shares are off about 0.7%, and Dominion Energy Inc shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

