Ex-Dividend Reminder: Acuity Brands, Alamo Group and Greenbrier Companies

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/17/23, Acuity Brands Inc (Symbol: AYI), Alamo Group, Inc. (Symbol: ALG), and Greenbrier Companies Inc (Symbol: GBX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Acuity Brands Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.13 on 8/1/23, Alamo Group, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 8/1/23, and Greenbrier Companies Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 8/8/23. As a percentage of AYI's recent stock price of $167.16, this dividend works out to approximately 0.08%, so look for shares of Acuity Brands Inc to trade 0.08% lower — all else being equal — when AYI shares open for trading on 7/17/23. Similarly, investors should look for ALG to open 0.12% lower in price and for GBX to open 0.70% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AYI, ALG, and GBX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Acuity Brands Inc (Symbol: AYI):



Alamo Group, Inc. (Symbol: ALG):



Greenbrier Companies Inc (Symbol: GBX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.31% for Acuity Brands Inc, 0.46% for Alamo Group, Inc., and 2.78% for Greenbrier Companies Inc.

In Thursday trading, Acuity Brands Inc shares are currently up about 0.6%, Alamo Group, Inc. shares are down about 0.2%, and Greenbrier Companies Inc shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

