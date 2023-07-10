Ex-Dividend Reminder: Accenture, The Necessity Retail REIT and Global Net Lease

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/12/23, Accenture plc (Symbol: ACN), The Necessity Retail REIT Inc (Symbol: RTL), and Global Net Lease Inc (Symbol: GNL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Accenture plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.12 on 8/15/23, The Necessity Retail REIT Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.2125 on 7/17/23, and Global Net Lease Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 7/17/23. As a percentage of ACN's recent stock price of $305.16, this dividend works out to approximately 0.37%, so look for shares of Accenture plc to trade 0.37% lower — all else being equal — when ACN shares open for trading on 7/12/23. Similarly, investors should look for RTL to open 3.04% lower in price and for GNL to open 3.75% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ACN, RTL, and GNL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.47% for Accenture plc, 12.16% for The Necessity Retail REIT Inc, and 15.00% for Global Net Lease Inc.

In Monday trading, Accenture plc shares are currently off about 0.2%, The Necessity Retail REIT Inc shares are down about 0.7%, and Global Net Lease Inc shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

