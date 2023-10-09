Ex-Dividend Reminder: Accenture, Lennar and Ingles Markets

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/11/23, Accenture plc (Symbol: ACN), Lennar Corp (Symbol: LEN), and Ingles Markets Inc (Symbol: IMKTA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Accenture plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.29 on 11/15/23, Lennar Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.375 on 10/26/23, and Ingles Markets Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.165 on 10/19/23. As a percentage of ACN's recent stock price of $310.43, this dividend works out to approximately 0.42%, so look for shares of Accenture plc to trade 0.42% lower — all else being equal — when ACN shares open for trading on 10/11/23. Similarly, investors should look for LEN to open 0.35% lower in price and for IMKTA to open 0.21% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ACN, LEN, and IMKTA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Accenture plc (Symbol: ACN):



Lennar Corp (Symbol: LEN):



Ingles Markets Inc (Symbol: IMKTA):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.66% for Accenture plc, 1.39% for Lennar Corp, and 0.86% for Ingles Markets Inc.

In Monday trading, Accenture plc shares are currently down about 0.6%, Lennar Corp shares are down about 1.3%, and Ingles Markets Inc shares are down about 0.9% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.