Ex-Dividend Reminder: Acadia Realty Trust, Annaly Capital Management and AvalonBay Communities

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/28/23, Acadia Realty Trust (Symbol: AKR), Annaly Capital Management Inc (Symbol: NLY), and AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (Symbol: AVB) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Acadia Realty Trust will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 1/12/24, Annaly Capital Management Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.65 on 1/31/24, and AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.65 on 1/16/24. As a percentage of AKR's recent stock price of $17.01, this dividend works out to approximately 1.06%, so look for shares of Acadia Realty Trust to trade 1.06% lower — all else being equal — when AKR shares open for trading on 12/28/23. Similarly, investors should look for NLY to open 3.21% lower in price and for AVB to open 0.88% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AKR, NLY, and AVB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Acadia Realty Trust (Symbol: AKR):



Annaly Capital Management Inc (Symbol: NLY):



AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (Symbol: AVB):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.23% for Acadia Realty Trust, 12.83% for Annaly Capital Management Inc, and 3.52% for AvalonBay Communities, Inc..

In Tuesday trading, Acadia Realty Trust shares are currently up about 0.4%, Annaly Capital Management Inc shares are down about 0.2%, and AvalonBay Communities, Inc. shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.