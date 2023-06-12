Ex-Dividend Reminder: Academy Sports & Outdoors, Travel + Leisure and Paramount Global

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/14/23, Academy Sports & Outdoors Inc (Symbol: ASO), Travel + Leisure Co (Symbol: TNL), and Paramount Global (Symbol: PARA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Academy Sports & Outdoors Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.09 on 7/13/23, Travel + Leisure Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.45 on 6/30/23, and Paramount Global will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 7/3/23. As a percentage of ASO's recent stock price of $50.10, this dividend works out to approximately 0.18%, so look for shares of Academy Sports & Outdoors Inc to trade 0.18% lower — all else being equal — when ASO shares open for trading on 6/14/23. Similarly, investors should look for TNL to open 1.09% lower in price and for PARA to open 0.31% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ASO, TNL, and PARA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Academy Sports & Outdoors Inc (Symbol: ASO):



Travel + Leisure Co (Symbol: TNL):



Paramount Global (Symbol: PARA):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.72% for Academy Sports & Outdoors Inc, 4.35% for Travel + Leisure Co, and 1.22% for Paramount Global.

In Monday trading, Academy Sports & Outdoors Inc shares are currently off about 0.6%, Travel + Leisure Co shares are up about 1.1%, and Paramount Global shares are up about 1.6% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.