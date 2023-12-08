Ex-Dividend Reminder: Academy Sports & Outdoors, New Jersey Resources and Ameren

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/12/23, Academy Sports & Outdoors Inc (Symbol: ASO), New Jersey Resources Corp (Symbol: NJR), and Ameren Corp (Symbol: AEE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Academy Sports & Outdoors Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.09 on 1/10/24, New Jersey Resources Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.42 on 1/2/24, and Ameren Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.63 on 12/29/23. As a percentage of ASO's recent stock price of $55.55, this dividend works out to approximately 0.16%, so look for shares of Academy Sports & Outdoors Inc to trade 0.16% lower — all else being equal — when ASO shares open for trading on 12/12/23. Similarly, investors should look for NJR to open 0.95% lower in price and for AEE to open 0.80% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ASO, NJR, and AEE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Academy Sports & Outdoors Inc (Symbol: ASO):



New Jersey Resources Corp (Symbol: NJR):



Ameren Corp (Symbol: AEE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.65% for Academy Sports & Outdoors Inc, 3.79% for New Jersey Resources Corp, and 3.20% for Ameren Corp.

In Friday trading, Academy Sports & Outdoors Inc shares are currently up about 1.5%, New Jersey Resources Corp shares are trading flat, and Ameren Corp shares are down about 0.5% on the day.

