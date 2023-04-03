Ex-Dividend Reminder: ABM Industries, Simpson Manufacturing and Sylvamo

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/5/23, ABM Industries, Inc. (Symbol: ABM), Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (Symbol: SSD), and Sylvamo Corp (Symbol: SLVM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. ABM Industries, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 5/1/23, Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.26 on 4/27/23, and Sylvamo Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 4/27/23. As a percentage of ABM's recent stock price of $45.01, this dividend works out to approximately 0.49%, so look for shares of ABM Industries, Inc. to trade 0.49% lower — all else being equal — when ABM shares open for trading on 4/5/23. Similarly, investors should look for SSD to open 0.24% lower in price and for SLVM to open 0.53% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ABM, SSD, and SLVM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

ABM Industries, Inc. (Symbol: ABM):



Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (Symbol: SSD):



Sylvamo Corp (Symbol: SLVM):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.95% for ABM Industries, Inc., 0.95% for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc., and 2.13% for Sylvamo Corp.

In Monday trading, ABM Industries, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.2%, Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. shares are down about 0.2%, and Sylvamo Corp shares are up about 1.5% on the day.

