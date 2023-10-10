Ex-Dividend Reminder: Abbott Laboratories, American Financial Group and Bank OZK

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/12/23, Abbott Laboratories (Symbol: ABT), American Financial Group Inc (Symbol: AFG), and Bank OZK (Symbol: OZK) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Abbott Laboratories will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.51 on 11/15/23, American Financial Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.71 on 10/25/23, and Bank OZK will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.37 on 10/20/23. As a percentage of ABT's recent stock price of $96.92, this dividend works out to approximately 0.53%, so look for shares of Abbott Laboratories to trade 0.53% lower — all else being equal — when ABT shares open for trading on 10/12/23. Similarly, investors should look for AFG to open 0.63% lower in price and for OZK to open 0.99% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ABT, AFG, and OZK, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Abbott Laboratories (Symbol: ABT):



American Financial Group Inc (Symbol: AFG):



Bank OZK (Symbol: OZK):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.10% for Abbott Laboratories, 2.51% for American Financial Group Inc, and 3.95% for Bank OZK.

In Tuesday trading, Abbott Laboratories shares are currently up about 0.2%, American Financial Group Inc shares are up about 0.3%, and Bank OZK shares are up about 1.2% on the day.

