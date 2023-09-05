Ex-Dividend Reminder: AAON, Waste Management and Canadian National Railway

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/7/23, AAON, Inc. (Symbol: AAON), Waste Management, Inc. (Symbol: WM), and Canadian National Railway Co (Symbol: CNI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. AAON, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 9/29/23, Waste Management, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.70 on 9/22/23, and Canadian National Railway Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.79 on 9/29/23. As a percentage of AAON's recent stock price of $65.30, this dividend works out to approximately 0.12%, so look for shares of AAON, Inc. to trade 0.12% lower — all else being equal — when AAON shares open for trading on 9/7/23. Similarly, investors should look for WM to open 0.45% lower in price and for CNI to open 0.70% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AAON, WM, and CNI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

AAON, Inc. (Symbol: AAON):



Waste Management, Inc. (Symbol: WM):



Canadian National Railway Co (Symbol: CNI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.49% for AAON, Inc., 1.80% for Waste Management, Inc., and 2.81% for Canadian National Railway Co.

In Tuesday trading, AAON, Inc. shares are currently down about 0.6%, Waste Management, Inc. shares are off about 1%, and Canadian National Railway Co shares are down about 0.7% on the day.

