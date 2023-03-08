Ex-Dividend Reminder: AAON, FedEx and Hess

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/10/23, AAON, Inc. (Symbol: AAON), FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX), and Hess Corp (Symbol: HES) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. AAON, Inc. will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.12 on 3/31/23, FedEx Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.15 on 4/3/23, and Hess Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.4375 on 3/30/23. As a percentage of AAON's recent stock price of $92.73, this dividend works out to approximately 0.13%, so look for shares of AAON, Inc. to trade 0.13% lower — all else being equal — when AAON shares open for trading on 3/10/23. Similarly, investors should look for FDX to open 0.56% lower in price and for HES to open 0.32% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AAON, FDX, and HES, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

AAON, Inc. (Symbol: AAON):



FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX):



Hess Corp (Symbol: HES):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.26% for AAON, Inc., 2.23% for FedEx Corp, and 1.27% for Hess Corp.

In Wednesday trading, AAON, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.4%, FedEx Corp shares are down about 0.2%, and Hess Corp shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

