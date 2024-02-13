Ex-Dividend Reminder: A10 Networks, Gen Digital and Otis Worldwide Corp

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/15/24, A10 Networks Inc (Symbol: ATEN), Gen Digital Inc (Symbol: GEN), and Otis Worldwide Corp (Symbol: OTIS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. A10 Networks Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.06 on 3/1/24, Gen Digital Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.125 on 3/13/24, and Otis Worldwide Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.34 on 3/8/24. As a percentage of ATEN's recent stock price of $13.19, this dividend works out to approximately 0.45%, so look for shares of A10 Networks Inc to trade 0.45% lower — all else being equal — when ATEN shares open for trading on 2/15/24. Similarly, investors should look for GEN to open 0.57% lower in price and for OTIS to open 0.37% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ATEN, GEN, and OTIS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

A10 Networks Inc (Symbol: ATEN):



Gen Digital Inc (Symbol: GEN):



Otis Worldwide Corp (Symbol: OTIS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.82% for A10 Networks Inc, 2.28% for Gen Digital Inc, and 1.49% for Otis Worldwide Corp.

In Tuesday trading, A10 Networks Inc shares are currently off about 0.4%, Gen Digital Inc shares are up about 2.6%, and Otis Worldwide Corp shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

