Ex-Dividend Reminder: 360 DigiTech, Dollar General and John Wiley & Sons

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/10/23, 360 DigiTech Inc (Symbol: QFIN), Dollar General Corp (Symbol: DG), and John Wiley & Sons Inc. (Symbol: WLY) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. 360 DigiTech Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.16 on 5/19/23, Dollar General Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.59 on 4/25/23, and John Wiley & Sons Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.3475 on 4/25/23. As a percentage of QFIN's recent stock price of $18.94, this dividend works out to approximately 0.84%, so look for shares of 360 DigiTech Inc to trade 0.84% lower — all else being equal — when QFIN shares open for trading on 4/10/23. Similarly, investors should look for DG to open 0.28% lower in price and for WLY to open 0.91% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for QFIN, DG, and WLY, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

360 DigiTech Inc (Symbol: QFIN):



Dollar General Corp (Symbol: DG):



John Wiley & Sons Inc. (Symbol: WLY):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.38% for 360 DigiTech Inc, 1.12% for Dollar General Corp, and 3.65% for John Wiley & Sons Inc..

In Thursday trading, 360 DigiTech Inc shares are currently up about 1%, Dollar General Corp shares are down about 0.5%, and John Wiley & Sons Inc. shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

