Ex-Dividend Reminder: Zurn Elkay Water Solutions, Jacobs Solutions and RTX

February 18, 2026 — 10:24 am EST

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/20/26, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp (Symbol: ZWS), Jacobs Solutions Inc (Symbol: J), and RTX Corp (Symbol: RTX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.11 on 3/6/26, Jacobs Solutions Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.36 on 3/20/26, and RTX Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.68 on 3/19/26. As a percentage of ZWS's recent stock price of $51.12, this dividend works out to approximately 0.22%, so look for shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp to trade 0.22% lower — all else being equal — when ZWS shares open for trading on 2/20/26. Similarly, investors should look for J to open 0.26% lower in price and for RTX to open 0.33% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ZWS, J, and RTX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp (Symbol: ZWS):

Jacobs Solutions Inc (Symbol: J):

RTX Corp (Symbol: RTX):

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.86% for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp, 1.06% for Jacobs Solutions Inc, and 1.34% for RTX Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp shares are currently down about 0.3%, Jacobs Solutions Inc shares are up about 2.8%, and RTX Corp shares are up about 1.7% on the day.

