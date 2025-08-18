Ex-Dividend Reminder: Zurn Elkay Water Solutions, Atkore and Powell Industries

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/20/25, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp (Symbol: ZWS), Atkore Inc (Symbol: ATKR), and Powell Industries, Inc. (Symbol: POWL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.09 on 9/5/25, Atkore Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.33 on 8/29/25, and Powell Industries, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.2675 on 9/17/25. As a percentage of ZWS's recent stock price of $44.69, this dividend works out to approximately 0.20%, so look for shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp to trade 0.20% lower — all else being equal — when ZWS shares open for trading on 8/20/25. Similarly, investors should look for ATKR to open 0.57% lower in price and for POWL to open 0.11% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ZWS, ATKR, and POWL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp (Symbol: ZWS):



Atkore Inc (Symbol: ATKR):



Powell Industries, Inc. (Symbol: POWL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.81% for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp, 2.28% for Atkore Inc, and 0.42% for Powell Industries, Inc..

In Monday trading, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp shares are currently down about 1.6%, Atkore Inc shares are down about 2.2%, and Powell Industries, Inc. shares are down about 0.3% on the day.

