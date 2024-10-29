Ex-Dividend Reminder: Zoetis, AGNC Investment and Virtus Investment Partners

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/31/24, Zoetis Inc (Symbol: ZTS), AGNC Investment Corp (Symbol: AGNC), and Virtus Investment Partners Inc (Symbol: VRTS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Zoetis Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.432 on 12/3/24, AGNC Investment Corp will pay its monthly dividend of $0.12 on 11/12/24, and Virtus Investment Partners Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $2.25 on 11/13/24. As a percentage of ZTS's recent stock price of $182.76, this dividend works out to approximately 0.24%, so look for shares of Zoetis Inc to trade 0.24% lower — all else being equal — when ZTS shares open for trading on 10/31/24. Similarly, investors should look for AGNC to open 1.24% lower in price and for VRTS to open 1.00% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ZTS, AGNC, and VRTS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Zoetis Inc (Symbol: ZTS):



AGNC Investment Corp (Symbol: AGNC):



Virtus Investment Partners Inc (Symbol: VRTS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.95% for Zoetis Inc, 14.94% for AGNC Investment Corp, and 3.99% for Virtus Investment Partners Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Zoetis Inc shares are currently up about 1.5%, AGNC Investment Corp shares are down about 2.9%, and Virtus Investment Partners Inc shares are up about 5.5% on the day.

