Ex-Dividend Reminder: Zions Bancorporation, Lpl Financial Holdings and Capital One Financial

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/14/24, Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (Symbol: ZION), Lpl Financial Holdings Inc (Symbol: LPLA), and Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.43 on 11/21/24, Lpl Financial Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 12/2/24, and Capital One Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.60 on 11/22/24. As a percentage of ZION's recent stock price of $60.05, this dividend works out to approximately 0.72%, so look for shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. to trade 0.72% lower — all else being equal — when ZION shares open for trading on 11/14/24. Similarly, investors should look for LPLA to open 0.09% lower in price and for COF to open 0.32% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ZION, LPLA, and COF, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (Symbol: ZION):



Lpl Financial Holdings Inc (Symbol: LPLA):



Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.86% for Zions Bancorporation, N.A., 0.38% for Lpl Financial Holdings Inc, and 1.26% for Capital One Financial Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Zions Bancorporation, N.A. shares are currently up about 3.3%, Lpl Financial Holdings Inc shares are up about 1.8%, and Capital One Financial Corp shares are up about 2.7% on the day.

