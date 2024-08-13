Ex-Dividend Reminder: Zions Bancorporation, BOK Financial and Phillips Edison

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/15/24, Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (Symbol: ZION), BOK Financial Corp (Symbol: BOKF), and Phillips Edison & Co Inc (Symbol: PECO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.41 on 8/22/24, BOK Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.55 on 8/30/24, and Phillips Edison & Co Inc will pay its monthly dividend of $0.0975 on 9/4/24. As a percentage of ZION's recent stock price of $45.49, this dividend works out to approximately 0.90%, so look for shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. to trade 0.90% lower — all else being equal — when ZION shares open for trading on 8/15/24. Similarly, investors should look for BOKF to open 0.57% lower in price and for PECO to open 0.28% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ZION, BOKF, and PECO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (Symbol: ZION):



BOK Financial Corp (Symbol: BOKF):



Phillips Edison & Co Inc (Symbol: PECO):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.61% for Zions Bancorporation, N.A., 2.29% for BOK Financial Corp, and 3.39% for Phillips Edison & Co Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Zions Bancorporation, N.A. shares are currently off about 1%, BOK Financial Corp shares are down about 1.5%, and Phillips Edison & Co Inc shares are off about 0.9% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Financial Dividend Stock List

 DRTT Insider Buying

 NCLH Stock Predictions



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.