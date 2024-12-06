Ex-Dividend Reminder: XP, VFC and Harley-Davidson

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/10/24, XP Inc - Class A (Symbol: XP), VF Corp. (Symbol: VFC), and Harley-Davidson Inc (Symbol: HOG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. XP Inc - Class A will pay its Special dividend of $0.65 on 12/18/24, VF Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.09 on 12/18/24, and Harley-Davidson Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.1725 on 12/23/24. As a percentage of XP's recent stock price of $13.51, this dividend works out to approximately 4.81%, so look for shares of XP Inc - Class A to trade 4.81% lower — all else being equal — when XP shares open for trading on 12/10/24. Similarly, investors should look for VFC to open 0.44% lower in price and for HOG to open 0.52% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for XP, VFC, and HOG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

XP Inc - Class A (Symbol: XP):



VF Corp. (Symbol: VFC):



Harley-Davidson Inc (Symbol: HOG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.81% for XP Inc - Class A, 1.76% for VF Corp., and 2.10% for Harley-Davidson Inc.

In Friday trading, XP Inc - Class A shares are currently up about 0.5%, VF Corp. shares are down about 1.7%, and Harley-Davidson Inc shares are down about 1.2% on the day.

