Ex-Dividend Reminder: Xerox Holdings, Illinois Tool Works and Lincoln Electric Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/30/24, Xerox Holdings Corp (Symbol: XRX), Illinois Tool Works, Inc. (Symbol: ITW), and Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: LECO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Xerox Holdings Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 10/31/24, Illinois Tool Works, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.50 on 10/11/24, and Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.71 on 10/15/24. As a percentage of XRX's recent stock price of $10.06, this dividend works out to approximately 2.49%, so look for shares of Xerox Holdings Corp to trade 2.49% lower — all else being equal — when XRX shares open for trading on 9/30/24. Similarly, investors should look for ITW to open 0.58% lower in price and for LECO to open 0.38% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for XRX, ITW, and LECO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Xerox Holdings Corp (Symbol: XRX):



Illinois Tool Works, Inc. (Symbol: ITW):



Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: LECO):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 9.94% for Xerox Holdings Corp, 2.33% for Illinois Tool Works, Inc., and 1.51% for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc..

In Thursday trading, Xerox Holdings Corp shares are currently down about 1.8%, Illinois Tool Works, Inc. shares are down about 0.2%, and Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. shares are off about 1.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding ITAC

 CBLK YTD Return

 UWM Options Chain



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.