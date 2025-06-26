Ex-Dividend Reminder: Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Kayne Anderson BDC and CareTrust REIT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/30/25, Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (Symbol: XHR), Kayne Anderson BDC Inc (Symbol: KBDC), and CareTrust REIT Inc (Symbol: CTRE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.14 on 7/15/25, Kayne Anderson BDC Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 7/16/25, and CareTrust REIT Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.335 on 7/15/25. As a percentage of XHR's recent stock price of $12.36, this dividend works out to approximately 1.13%, so look for shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc to trade 1.13% lower — all else being equal — when XHR shares open for trading on 6/30/25. Similarly, investors should look for KBDC to open 2.55% lower in price and for CTRE to open 1.10% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for XHR, KBDC, and CTRE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (Symbol: XHR):



Kayne Anderson BDC Inc (Symbol: KBDC):



CareTrust REIT Inc (Symbol: CTRE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.53% for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc, 10.20% for Kayne Anderson BDC Inc, and 4.39% for CareTrust REIT Inc.

In Thursday trading, Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc shares are currently down about 1.1%, Kayne Anderson BDC Inc shares are down about 0.2%, and CareTrust REIT Inc shares are down about 0.6% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 AI Insider Buying

 NEM Stock Predictions

 SPEM Average Annual Return



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.