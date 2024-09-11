Ex-Dividend Reminder: Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Xcel Energy and NorthWestern Energy Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/13/24, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (Symbol: WH), Xcel Energy Inc (Symbol: XEL), and NorthWestern Energy Group Inc (Symbol: NWE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.38 on 9/27/24, Xcel Energy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.5475 on 10/20/24, and NorthWestern Energy Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.65 on 9/30/24. As a percentage of WH's recent stock price of $76.77, this dividend works out to approximately 0.49%, so look for shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc to trade 0.49% lower — all else being equal — when WH shares open for trading on 9/13/24. Similarly, investors should look for XEL to open 0.86% lower in price and for NWE to open 1.18% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. NorthWestern Energy Group Inc (Symbol: NWE) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 16+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for WH, XEL, and NWE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (Symbol: WH):



Xcel Energy Inc (Symbol: XEL):



NorthWestern Energy Group Inc (Symbol: NWE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.98% for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc, 3.43% for Xcel Energy Inc, and 4.71% for NorthWestern Energy Group Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc shares are currently off about 1.1%, Xcel Energy Inc shares are up about 0.6%, and NorthWestern Energy Group Inc shares are up about 1.2% on the day.

