Ex-Dividend Reminder: Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Dominos Pizza and Service Corp. International

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/15/25, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (Symbol: WH), Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ), and Service Corp. International (Symbol: SCI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.41 on 9/30/25, Dominos Pizza Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.74 on 9/30/25, and Service Corp. International will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.32 on 9/30/25. As a percentage of WH's recent stock price of $84.22, this dividend works out to approximately 0.49%, so look for shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc to trade 0.49% lower — all else being equal — when WH shares open for trading on 9/15/25. Similarly, investors should look for DPZ to open 0.39% lower in price and for SCI to open 0.41% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 15+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for WH, DPZ, and SCI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (Symbol: WH):



Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ):



Service Corp. International (Symbol: SCI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.95% for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc, 1.54% for Dominos Pizza Inc., and 1.64% for Service Corp. International.

In Thursday trading, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc shares are currently down about 3.5%, Dominos Pizza Inc. shares are down about 1.8%, and Service Corp. International shares are off about 1.6% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 PROC market cap history

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding BIGT

 DMLP shares outstanding history



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.