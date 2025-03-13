Ex-Dividend Reminder: Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Boyd Gaming and UGI

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/17/25, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (Symbol: WH), Boyd Gaming Corp. (Symbol: BYD), and UGI Corp. (Symbol: UGI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.41 on 3/31/25, Boyd Gaming Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 4/15/25, and UGI Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.375 on 4/1/25. As a percentage of WH's recent stock price of $91.07, this dividend works out to approximately 0.45%, so look for shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc to trade 0.45% lower — all else being equal — when WH shares open for trading on 3/17/25. Similarly, investors should look for BYD to open 0.27% lower in price and for UGI to open 1.16% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WH, BYD, and UGI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (Symbol: WH):



Boyd Gaming Corp. (Symbol: BYD):



UGI Corp. (Symbol: UGI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.80% for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc, 1.07% for Boyd Gaming Corp., and 4.65% for UGI Corp..

In Thursday trading, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc shares are currently down about 0.2%, Boyd Gaming Corp. shares are up about 0.5%, and UGI Corp. shares are down about 0.3% on the day.

