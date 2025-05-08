Ex-Dividend Reminder: W.W. Grainger, United States Steel Corp. and CVR Partners

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/12/25, W.W. Grainger Inc. (Symbol: GWW), United States Steel Corp. (Symbol: X), and CVR Partners LP (Symbol: UAN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. W.W. Grainger Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $2.26 on 6/1/25, United States Steel Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 6/11/25, and CVR Partners LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $2.26 on 5/19/25. As a percentage of GWW's recent stock price of $1043.74, this dividend works out to approximately 0.22%, so look for shares of W.W. Grainger Inc. to trade 0.22% lower — all else being equal — when GWW shares open for trading on 5/12/25. Similarly, investors should look for X to open 0.12% lower in price and for UAN to open 2.74% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for GWW, X, and UAN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

W.W. Grainger Inc. (Symbol: GWW):



United States Steel Corp. (Symbol: X):



CVR Partners LP (Symbol: UAN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.87% for W.W. Grainger Inc., 0.49% for United States Steel Corp., and 10.94% for CVR Partners LP.

In Thursday trading, W.W. Grainger Inc. shares are currently up about 0.2%, United States Steel Corp. shares are down about 4.1%, and CVR Partners LP shares are up about 1.3% on the day.

