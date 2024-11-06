Ex-Dividend Reminder: W.W. Grainger, United States Steel and Tronox Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/8/24, W.W. Grainger Inc. (Symbol: GWW), United States Steel Corp. (Symbol: X), and Tronox Holdings PLC (Symbol: TROX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. W.W. Grainger Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $2.05 on 12/1/24, United States Steel Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 12/11/24, and Tronox Holdings PLC will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.125 on 12/13/24. As a percentage of GWW's recent stock price of $1122.02, this dividend works out to approximately 0.18%, so look for shares of W.W. Grainger Inc. to trade 0.18% lower — all else being equal — when GWW shares open for trading on 11/8/24. Similarly, investors should look for X to open 0.13% lower in price and for TROX to open 1.03% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for GWW, X, and TROX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

W.W. Grainger Inc. (Symbol: GWW):



United States Steel Corp. (Symbol: X):



Tronox Holdings PLC (Symbol: TROX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.73% for W.W. Grainger Inc., 0.51% for United States Steel Corp., and 4.12% for Tronox Holdings PLC.

In Wednesday trading, W.W. Grainger Inc. shares are currently up about 2.4%, United States Steel Corp. shares are up about 2.1%, and Tronox Holdings PLC shares are up about 0.8% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 BSJI Videos

 BOWX Options Chain

 QCR Videos



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.