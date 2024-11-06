News & Insights

Markets
GWW

Ex-Dividend Reminder: W.W. Grainger, United States Steel and Tronox Holdings

November 06, 2024 — 10:28 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/8/24, W.W. Grainger Inc. (Symbol: GWW), United States Steel Corp. (Symbol: X), and Tronox Holdings PLC (Symbol: TROX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. W.W. Grainger Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $2.05 on 12/1/24, United States Steel Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 12/11/24, and Tronox Holdings PLC will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.125 on 12/13/24. As a percentage of GWW's recent stock price of $1122.02, this dividend works out to approximately 0.18%, so look for shares of W.W. Grainger Inc. to trade 0.18% lower — all else being equal — when GWW shares open for trading on 11/8/24. Similarly, investors should look for X to open 0.13% lower in price and for TROX to open 1.03% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for GWW, X, and TROX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

W.W. Grainger Inc. (Symbol: GWW):

GWW+Dividend+History+Chart

United States Steel Corp. (Symbol: X):

X+Dividend+History+Chart

Tronox Holdings PLC (Symbol: TROX):

TROX+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.73% for W.W. Grainger Inc., 0.51% for United States Steel Corp., and 4.12% for Tronox Holdings PLC.

In Wednesday trading, W.W. Grainger Inc. shares are currently up about 2.4%, United States Steel Corp. shares are up about 2.1%, and Tronox Holdings PLC shares are up about 0.8% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 BSJI Videos
 BOWX Options Chain
 QCR Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GWW
X
TROX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.