Ex-Dividend Reminder: WSFS Financial, Eagle Bancorp and First Commonwealth Financial

February 05, 2025 — 10:02 am EST

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/7/25, WSFS Financial Corp (Symbol: WSFS), Eagle Bancorp Inc (Symbol: EGBN), and First Commonwealth Financial Corp (Symbol: FCF) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. WSFS Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 2/21/25, Eagle Bancorp Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.165 on 2/21/25, and First Commonwealth Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.13 on 2/21/25. As a percentage of WSFS's recent stock price of $57.22, this dividend works out to approximately 0.26%, so look for shares of WSFS Financial Corp to trade 0.26% lower — all else being equal — when WSFS shares open for trading on 2/7/25. Similarly, investors should look for EGBN to open 0.63% lower in price and for FCF to open 0.77% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WSFS, EGBN, and FCF, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

WSFS Financial Corp (Symbol: WSFS):

WSFS+Dividend+History+Chart

Eagle Bancorp Inc (Symbol: EGBN):

EGBN+Dividend+History+Chart

First Commonwealth Financial Corp (Symbol: FCF):

FCF+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.05% for WSFS Financial Corp, 2.51% for Eagle Bancorp Inc, and 3.08% for First Commonwealth Financial Corp.

In Wednesday trading, WSFS Financial Corp shares are currently up about 3.1%, Eagle Bancorp Inc shares are up about 3.9%, and First Commonwealth Financial Corp shares are up about 3.1% on the day.

