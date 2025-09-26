Ex-Dividend Reminder: W.P. Carey, American Healthcare Reit and Acadia Realty Trust

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/30/25, W.P. Carey Inc (Symbol: WPC), American Healthcare Reit Inc (Symbol: AHR), and Acadia Realty Trust (Symbol: AKR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. W.P. Carey Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.91 on 10/15/25, American Healthcare Reit Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 10/17/25, and Acadia Realty Trust will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 10/15/25. As a percentage of WPC's recent stock price of $67.40, this dividend works out to approximately 1.35%, so look for shares of W.P. Carey Inc to trade 1.35% lower — all else being equal — when WPC shares open for trading on 9/30/25. Similarly, investors should look for AHR to open 0.60% lower in price and for AKR to open 1.00% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WPC, AHR, and AKR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

W.P. Carey Inc (Symbol: WPC):



American Healthcare Reit Inc (Symbol: AHR):



Acadia Realty Trust (Symbol: AKR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.40% for W.P. Carey Inc, 2.40% for American Healthcare Reit Inc, and 3.98% for Acadia Realty Trust.

In Friday trading, W.P. Carey Inc shares are currently up about 0.1%, American Healthcare Reit Inc shares are down about 0.9%, and Acadia Realty Trust shares are up about 0.8% on the day.

