Ex-Dividend Reminder: Worthington Steel, Frontline and SFL

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/12/25, Worthington Steel Inc (Symbol: WS), Frontline plc (Symbol: FRO), and SFL Corporation Ltd (Symbol: SFL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Worthington Steel Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.16 on 12/26/25, Frontline plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.19 on 12/19/25, and SFL Corporation Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 12/29/25. As a percentage of WS's recent stock price of $35.71, this dividend works out to approximately 0.45%, so look for shares of Worthington Steel Inc to trade 0.45% lower — all else being equal — when WS shares open for trading on 12/12/25. Similarly, investors should look for FRO to open 0.84% lower in price and for SFL to open 2.40% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WS, FRO, and SFL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Worthington Steel Inc (Symbol: WS):



Frontline plc (Symbol: FRO):



SFL Corporation Ltd (Symbol: SFL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.79% for Worthington Steel Inc, 3.34% for Frontline plc, and 9.58% for SFL Corporation Ltd.

In Wednesday trading, Worthington Steel Inc shares are currently up about 1.3%, Frontline plc shares are off about 3.2%, and SFL Corporation Ltd shares are up about 0.6% on the day.

