Ex-Dividend Reminder: Worthington Enterprises, Eastman Chemical and Packaging Corp of America

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/15/25, Worthington Enterprises Inc (Symbol: WOR), Eastman Chemical Co (Symbol: EMN), and Packaging Corp of America (Symbol: PKG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Worthington Enterprises Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.19 on 12/29/25, Eastman Chemical Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.84 on 1/8/26, and Packaging Corp of America will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.25 on 1/14/26. As a percentage of WOR's recent stock price of $57.16, this dividend works out to approximately 0.33%, so look for shares of Worthington Enterprises Inc to trade 0.33% lower — all else being equal — when WOR shares open for trading on 12/15/25. Similarly, investors should look for EMN to open 1.29% lower in price and for PKG to open 0.62% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WOR, EMN, and PKG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Worthington Enterprises Inc (Symbol: WOR):



Eastman Chemical Co (Symbol: EMN):



Packaging Corp of America (Symbol: PKG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.33% for Worthington Enterprises Inc, 5.17% for Eastman Chemical Co, and 2.47% for Packaging Corp of America.

In Thursday trading, Worthington Enterprises Inc shares are currently up about 2.3%, Eastman Chemical Co shares are up about 6.1%, and Packaging Corp of America shares are up about 4.8% on the day.

