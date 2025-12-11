Ex-Dividend Reminder: World Kinect, Pembina Pipeline and Cenovus Energy

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/15/25, World Kinect Corp (Symbol: WKC), Pembina Pipeline Corp (Symbol: PBA), and Cenovus Energy Inc (Symbol: CVE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. World Kinect Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 1/16/26, Pembina Pipeline Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.71 on 12/31/25, and Cenovus Energy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 12/31/25. As a percentage of WKC's recent stock price of $23.96, this dividend works out to approximately 0.83%, so look for shares of World Kinect Corp to trade 0.83% lower — all else being equal — when WKC shares open for trading on 12/15/25. Similarly, investors should look for PBA to open 1.81% lower in price and for CVE to open 1.12% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WKC, PBA, and CVE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

World Kinect Corp (Symbol: WKC):



Pembina Pipeline Corp (Symbol: PBA):



Cenovus Energy Inc (Symbol: CVE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.34% for World Kinect Corp, 7.26% for Pembina Pipeline Corp, and 4.48% for Cenovus Energy Inc.

In Thursday trading, World Kinect Corp shares are currently off about 1.3%, Pembina Pipeline Corp shares are down about 0.5%, and Cenovus Energy Inc shares are up about 0.6% on the day.

