Ex-Dividend Reminder: Woodward, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions and Valero Energy

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/20/25, Woodward, Inc. (Symbol: WWD), Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp (Symbol: ZWS), and Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Woodward, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.28 on 12/4/25, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.11 on 12/5/25, and Valero Energy Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.13 on 12/18/25. As a percentage of WWD's recent stock price of $259.86, this dividend works out to approximately 0.11%, so look for shares of Woodward, Inc. to trade 0.11% lower — all else being equal — when WWD shares open for trading on 11/20/25. Similarly, investors should look for ZWS to open 0.25% lower in price and for VLO to open 0.63% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WWD, ZWS, and VLO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Woodward, Inc. (Symbol: WWD):



Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp (Symbol: ZWS):



Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.43% for Woodward, Inc., 0.98% for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp, and 2.53% for Valero Energy Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Woodward, Inc. shares are currently off about 0.2%, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp shares are off about 2.7%, and Valero Energy Corp shares are off about 1.9% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.