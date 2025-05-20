Ex-Dividend Reminder: Woodward, TransUnion and Littelfuse

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/22/25, Woodward, Inc. (Symbol: WWD), TransUnion (Symbol: TRU), and Littelfuse Inc (Symbol: LFUS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Woodward, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.28 on 6/5/25, TransUnion will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.115 on 6/6/25, and Littelfuse Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.70 on 6/5/25. As a percentage of WWD's recent stock price of $213.59, this dividend works out to approximately 0.13%, so look for shares of Woodward, Inc. to trade 0.13% lower — all else being equal — when WWD shares open for trading on 5/22/25. Similarly, investors should look for TRU to open 0.13% lower in price and for LFUS to open 0.32% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Littelfuse Inc (Symbol: LFUS) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 15+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for WWD, TRU, and LFUS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Woodward, Inc. (Symbol: WWD):



TransUnion (Symbol: TRU):



Littelfuse Inc (Symbol: LFUS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.52% for Woodward, Inc., 0.50% for TransUnion, and 1.29% for Littelfuse Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Woodward, Inc. shares are currently up about 1.8%, TransUnion shares are trading flat, and Littelfuse Inc shares are down about 1% on the day.

