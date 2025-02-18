Ex-Dividend Reminder: Woodward, Powell Industries and Peabody Energy Corp

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/20/25, Woodward, Inc. (Symbol: WWD), Powell Industries, Inc. (Symbol: POWL), and Peabody Energy Corp (Symbol: BTU) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Woodward, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.28 on 3/6/25, Powell Industries, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.2675 on 3/19/25, and Peabody Energy Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.075 on 3/11/25. As a percentage of WWD's recent stock price of $186.53, this dividend works out to approximately 0.15%, so look for shares of Woodward, Inc. to trade 0.15% lower — all else being equal — when WWD shares open for trading on 2/20/25. Similarly, investors should look for POWL to open 0.13% lower in price and for BTU to open 0.46% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WWD, POWL, and BTU, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Woodward, Inc. (Symbol: WWD):



Powell Industries, Inc. (Symbol: POWL):



Peabody Energy Corp (Symbol: BTU):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.60% for Woodward, Inc., 0.50% for Powell Industries, Inc., and 1.85% for Peabody Energy Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Woodward, Inc. shares are currently down about 2.2%, Powell Industries, Inc. shares are down about 0.4%, and Peabody Energy Corp shares are off about 5.2% on the day.

