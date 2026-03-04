Ex-Dividend Reminder: Woodside Energy Group, Hafnia and Sila Realty Trust

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/6/26, Woodside Energy Group Ltd (Symbol: WDS), Hafnia Limitedhares (Symbol: HAFN), and Sila Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: SILA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Woodside Energy Group Ltd will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.59 on 3/27/26, Hafnia Limitedhares will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.1762 on 3/13/26, and Sila Realty Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 3/18/26. As a percentage of WDS's recent stock price of $21.52, this dividend works out to approximately 2.74%, so look for shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd to trade 2.74% lower — all else being equal — when WDS shares open for trading on 3/6/26. Similarly, investors should look for HAFN to open 2.26% lower in price and for SILA to open 1.57% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WDS, HAFN, and SILA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (Symbol: WDS):



Hafnia Limitedhares (Symbol: HAFN):



Sila Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: SILA):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.48% for Woodside Energy Group Ltd, 9.04% for Hafnia Limitedhares, and 6.27% for Sila Realty Trust Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Woodside Energy Group Ltd shares are currently up about 0.5%, Hafnia Limitedhares shares are up about 0.4%, and Sila Realty Trust Inc shares are off about 1.7% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 SPAB Split History

 MEAR Videos

 DFSV Videos



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.