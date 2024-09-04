Ex-Dividend Reminder: Woodside Energy Group, Amcor and Kimberly-Clark

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/6/24, Woodside Energy Group Ltd (Symbol: WDS), Amcor plc (Symbol: AMCR), and Kimberly-Clark Corp. (Symbol: KMB) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Woodside Energy Group Ltd will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.69 on 10/3/24, Amcor plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.125 on 9/26/24, and Kimberly-Clark Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.22 on 10/2/24. As a percentage of WDS's recent stock price of $18.03, this dividend works out to approximately 3.83%, so look for shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd to trade 3.83% lower — all else being equal — when WDS shares open for trading on 9/6/24. Similarly, investors should look for AMCR to open 1.11% lower in price and for KMB to open 0.83% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WDS, AMCR, and KMB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (Symbol: WDS):



Amcor plc (Symbol: AMCR):



Kimberly-Clark Corp. (Symbol: KMB):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 7.65% for Woodside Energy Group Ltd, 4.42% for Amcor plc, and 3.31% for Kimberly-Clark Corp..

In Wednesday trading, Woodside Energy Group Ltd shares are currently off about 1.6%, Amcor plc shares are down about 1.1%, and Kimberly-Clark Corp. shares are up about 1.9% on the day.

