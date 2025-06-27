Ex-Dividend Reminder: Wolverine World Wide, Choice Hotels International and Encompass Health

Markets
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/1/25, Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (Symbol: WWW), Choice Hotels International, Inc. (Symbol: CHH), and Encompass Health Corp (Symbol: EHC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 8/1/25, Choice Hotels International, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.2875 on 7/16/25, and Encompass Health Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.17 on 7/15/25. As a percentage of WWW's recent stock price of $18.28, this dividend works out to approximately 0.55%, so look for shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. to trade 0.55% lower — all else being equal — when WWW shares open for trading on 7/1/25. Similarly, investors should look for CHH to open 0.23% lower in price and for EHC to open 0.14% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WWW, CHH, and EHC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (Symbol: WWW):

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (Symbol: CHH):

Encompass Health Corp (Symbol: EHC):

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.19% for Wolverine World Wide, Inc., 0.91% for Choice Hotels International, Inc., and 0.56% for Encompass Health Corp.

In Friday trading, Wolverine World Wide, Inc. shares are currently up about 2.5%, Choice Hotels International, Inc. shares are up about 1.1%, and Encompass Health Corp shares are up about 0.7% on the day.

