Ex-Dividend Reminder: WK Kellogg, Tyson Foods and Dana

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/28/25, WK Kellogg Co (Symbol: KLG), Tyson Foods Inc (Symbol: TSN), and Dana Inc (Symbol: DAN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. WK Kellogg Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.165 on 3/14/25, Tyson Foods Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 3/14/25, and Dana Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 3/21/25. As a percentage of KLG's recent stock price of $20.29, this dividend works out to approximately 0.81%, so look for shares of WK Kellogg Co to trade 0.81% lower — all else being equal — when KLG shares open for trading on 2/28/25. Similarly, investors should look for TSN to open 0.82% lower in price and for DAN to open 0.65% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for KLG, TSN, and DAN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

WK Kellogg Co (Symbol: KLG):



Tyson Foods Inc (Symbol: TSN):



Dana Inc (Symbol: DAN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.25% for WK Kellogg Co, 3.26% for Tyson Foods Inc, and 2.58% for Dana Inc.

In Wednesday trading, WK Kellogg Co shares are currently up about 2.2%, Tyson Foods Inc shares are up about 0.8%, and Dana Inc shares are up about 0.7% on the day.

